PTC will acquire controversial DMD drug

PTC Therapeutics has agreed to acquire the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment Emflaza from Marathon Pharmaceuticals for $140 million plus potential milestone payments. Marathon won FDA approval for Emflaza on Feb. 9 and immediately stirred controversy by pricing it at $89,000 per year, even though it is based on the generic steroid deflazacort. The firm subsequently paused the launch. PTC, which already markets the DMD treatment ataluren in Europe, says it is finalizing commercialization plans.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter