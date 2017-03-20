Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Silicon dioxide as a molecular reagent

Researchers isolate monomeric SiO2 in a complex for the first time, finally creating a way to incorporate the unit in organic synthesis

by Stephen K. Ritter
March 20, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Carbon dioxide is a ubiquitous stable gaseous molecule with O=C=O bonding. Yet in one of the quirks of the periodic table, silicon dioxide—the next heaviest group 14 dioxide—is remarkably unstable as a monomeric species. There’s plenty of SiO2 around, but it forms network structures, for example in sand, held together by Si–O single bonds. Chemists have looked for the means to create molecules containing individual O=Si=O units and have come close with SiO and SiO, but until now the seemingly simple species has remained elusive.Antoine Baceiredo and Tsuyoshi Kato of the University of Toulouse and their colleagues finally solved this challenge by finding the right combination of stabilizing ligands to get the job done (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2017, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201611851). The researchers previously created several main-group complexes containing Si=O, O–Si=O, or O=Si-OH units supported by electron-donating and/or electron-accepting ligands. Ultimately they found that pairing an amine-substituted pyridine donor ligand and an iminophosphorane-based donor-acceptor ligand creates a stable environment for SiO2. The new complex is soluble in organic solvents and is a stable solid at room temperature. But most interesting, the researchers say, is that the complex can be used as an SiO2-transfer reagent. In an initial test, they show that the complex reacts with phenylsilane to produce a trisiloxane. The team is continuing to explore the reaction chemistry of the new complex, including its ability to produce chiral SiO2-containing molecules.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zeroing in on magnesium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silicon-carbonyl complex is stable at room temperature
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gold Doubles Down To Couple Alkynes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE