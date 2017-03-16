Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Suez to buy GE water treatment unit

Purchase will add treatment chemicals and membranes to French firm’s portfolio

by Alexander H. Tullo
March 16, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Big leap

[+]Enlarge
Suez will rocket to number three in the water treatment market.
Source: Suez
A bar graph of Earth’s mightiest water treatment companies.
Suez will rocket to number three in the water treatment market.
Source: Suez

The French water treatment and waste management company Suez has agreed to buy GE Water & Process Technologies for $3.4 billion. Suez will combine GE Water with its own smaller business to create the world’s third-largest industrial water treatment firm, behind Ecolab and Xylem.

GE Water had sales of $2.1 billion in 2016. Two-thirds of its sales are in services such as chemicals for wastewater and boiler water treatment. The balance comes from systems including water treatment equipment and separation membranes.

Suez CEO Jean-Louis Chaussade says the acquisition will make Suez the only company that can service the entire industrial water treatment supply chain. It will have businesses in instrumentation, equipment, engineering and construction, chemical water treatment, and digital monitoring and analytics.

Suez estimates that the deal will generate $70 million in synergies and $200 million in additional sales from cross selling.

GE got most of its water treatment business by acquiring the chemical maker BetzDearborn from Hercules in 2002. GE announced it was shopping around the business last year. It reportedly received interest from many prospective buyers, including the private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which bought the Solenis water treatment business from Ashland in 2014.

Suez has compelling reasons to buy GE Water, according to Colin Frayne, principal of the water treatment consultancy Aquassurance. He says the water treatment business is moving away from chemical treatment and toward separation membrane technology. “Suez did not have any of that membrane technology of its own,” he says.

GE’s Zenon membranes provide three times the water throughput of conventional water treatment plants at a reduced footprint, Frayne says.

Suez briefly owned the water treatment chemical firm Nalco, now a part of Ecolab, in the early 2000s. Frayne says Nalco wasn’t as good a fit for Suez as GE Water appears to be.

Suez is acquiring the business with the help of the Canadian investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which will hold a 30% interest in the combined water treatment business.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Water treatment chemical firm Solenis to be sold, merged with Sigura
DuPont buying another ultrafiltration line
Ecolab to spin off oil field chemical business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE