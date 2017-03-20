Takeda drug candidates go to new firm

Takeda Pharmaceutical will inject eight drug candidates into a new biotech venture, Scohia Pharma. Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, a venture capital fund partly financed by the Japanese government, will own about 70% of the venture; the rest will be held by Takeda and its subsidiary Medipal Holdings. The drug candidates are in the renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular areas. The partners expect the spin-off to conduct research more efficiently while benefiting from Takeda scientists’ input.
