Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

UL software targets animal testing

Company is latest to seek alternatives to animal tests for chemical evaluation

by Rick Mullin
March 20, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The testing and certifying company UL has introduced software aimed at reducing the need for animal testing when assessing chemicals for Europe’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation & Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) program.

The product, REACHAcross software, uses machine learning, a method whereby data continually enhances software, to assess the behavior of any chemical of interest to European regulators, UL says.

REACHAcross, which debuted at the Society of Toxicology’s annual meeting in Baltimore last week, is the latest in an effort by professional organizations, chemical makers, and equipment suppliers to develop improved means of assessing chemicals’ effects on human health and the environment. Many of the efforts target a reduction in animal testing.

Managing regulatory assessment was a prominent topic at the toxicologists’ meeting, in part because of changes last year to the U.S.’s Toxic Substances Control Act requiring more data reporting.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a nonprofit, has promoted methods for reducing animal testing at the meeting in recent years. This year, it hosted a seminar on “read-across” data management—the application of data from a tested chemical to similar untested chemicals—for predictive toxicity assessment.

Recent efforts to make better use of data in chemical assessment include a partnership between Eli Lilly & Co., Dow AgroSciences, and the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute to share data. Earlier this year, the Beagle Freedom Project awarded $200,000 to scientists from three universities to develop alternatives to animal testing in chemical safety assessment.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE