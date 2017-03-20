eGenesis launches to overhaul transplants

Xenotransplantation-focused eGenesis has secured $38 million in its first round of financing. The biotech firm plans to use the gene-editing technology CRISPR to engineer pig cells to grow human-transplantable cells, tissues, and organs. eGenesis was founded by renowned Harvard Medical School geneticist George Church and his former postdoctoral researcher Luhan Yang, who developed a way to use CRISPR to get rid of pathogenic factors in pig cells. Yang now serves as eGenesis’s chief scientific officer.
