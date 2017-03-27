Bristol-Myers signs deal with CytomX

Bristol-Myers Squibb and CytomX Therapeutics are expanding a drug discovery collaboration that dates back to 2014. To four ongoing projects the partners will add up to six cancer and two other drug targets using CytomX’s Probody technology. Bristol-Myers will pay $200 million up front, along with research funding and as much as $448 million in potential milestones for each new target. Probody therapeutics are designed to be activated by proteases in the tumor microenvironment.
