Making better contact lenses
Material and manufacturing innovations are the secrets for more comfortable – and someday more interactive – vision correction
March 27, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 13
Material and manufacturing innovations are the secrets for more comfortable – and someday more interactive – vision correction
Cover image:
Credit:
Material and manufacturing innovations are the secrets for more comfortable – and someday more interactive – vision correction
Will understanding the complex molecular signals involved in hunger yield better obesity drugs?
Universities are pushing their novel molecules into clinical trials
Workshops conclude chemistry could benefit from NSF mid-scale instrumentation program, which funds instrument projects with price tags between $4 million and $70 million
As instrument makers worried about taxes and trade, organizers unveiled changes for the conference
A comic collaboration between C&EN and ChemScrapes cartoonist Brendan Burkett
Researchers take advantage of inexpensive industrial chemical as a new fluorine source