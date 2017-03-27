Advertisement

March 27, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 13

Material and manufacturing innovations are the secrets for more comfortable – and someday more interactive – vision correction

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 13
Water

Making better contact lenses

Material and manufacturing innovations are the secrets for more comfortable – and someday more interactive – vision correction

Hungering for obesity treatments

Will understanding the complex molecular signals involved in hunger yield better obesity drugs?

Academic drug discovery centers adapt to shifts in funding sources

Universities are pushing their novel molecules into clinical trials

  • Analytical Chemistry

    What could chemistry do with more expensive instruments?

    Workshops conclude chemistry could benefit from NSF mid-scale instrumentation program, which funds instrument projects with price tags between $4 million and $70 million

  • Business

    Change comes to Pittcon

    As instrument makers worried about taxes and trade, organizers unveiled changes for the conference

  • Physical Chemistry

    Sketch chemistry: Molecular nightmares

    A comic collaboration between C&EN and ChemScrapes cartoonist Brendan Burkett

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

First direct catalytic difluoromethylations from ClCF2H

Researchers take advantage of inexpensive industrial chemical as a new fluorine source

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Blue fluorescence spells death for worms and Blue wine creator gets a headache

 

Job listings

