Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Toray Industries will spend more than $320 million over five years to roughly double capacity for synthetic suede at its Italian subsidiary Alcantara. Toray owns 70% of Alcantara, which makes a fabric used mostly in car interiors. Mitsui & Co. owns the other 30%.

Huntsman Corp. will close the rest of its titanium dioxide facility in Calais, France, later this year. Part of the plant was shuttered in 2015. The new closure will eliminate 108 jobs and save $15 million annually.

Solvay will buy all the renewable energy certificates for 15 years from what it says will be South Carolina’s largest solar farm. To open by the end of the year, the Moffett Solar 1 farm will help Solvay cut the carbon intensity of its operations by 40% by 2025.

Lubrizol plans to increase its stake in its Indian subsidiary Lubrizol India to 74% from 50% currently. Co-owned by Indian Oil Corp., Lubrizol India makes lubricant and fuel additives.

Evolva, a Swiss biotech firm making flavor and fragrance chemicals, has secured funding of up to $30 million from private equity firm Yorkville Advisors Global. Separately, Evolva will use Paris-based FCI to market its citrus ingredients nootkatone and valencene.

BASF has inked a global licensing deal for CRISPR-Cas9 genome-editing technology from the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard to improve products used in agriculture and industrial microbiology. BASF says CRISPR is faster and less expensive than other editing methods.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will locate a CryoHub facility adjacent to the Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult manufacturing center under construction in Stevenage, England. The facility will provide cryogenic storage, distribution, and logistics services.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals will pay $7.5 million for rights to use Arbutus Biopharma’s lipid nanoparticle technology to deliver a messenger RNA to a rare disease drug target. Arbutus says it continues to develop cures for hepatitis B virus while licensing out its drug delivery platform.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Roche invests in Dyno’s viral vectors
WuXi Biologics to buy a Bayer facility in Germany
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Monsanto Grows Plant Research In St. Louis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE