Changes to ACS Career Fair in San Francisco

The ACS Career Fair, which will be held at the American Chemical Society national meeting in San Francisco, will look and feel slightly different than previous ACS Career Fairs.
The biggest change is that the career fair will now be part of the expo. “We wanted to bridge the gap between expo and career fair,” says Garretta Rollins, senior membership associate in the Office of Career Advancement at ACS. “By being in one place and uniting together, employers will get to see more candidates walk through.”
Anyone attending the meeting can visit the career fair, speak to recruiters, drop off their résumé, and request on-site interviews. In addition, companies participating in the expo can now post jobs and take advantage of on-demand interview rooms.
Access to the career fair jobs database, where members can create a profile, search available jobs, and request on-site interviews with participating employers, remains an exclusive member-only benefit. Additional member-only services include résumé reviews and mock interviews, which will be offered across the hall from the expo in Room 102 of the Moscone Convention Center. Career Pathways workshops will be held at the W Hotel.
An immigration law firm will be available at the career fair to answer visa-related questions. Head shots will also be available on a first-come-first-served basis.
Career fair hours will be the same as the expo: Sunday, April 2, from 6 to 8:30 PM, and Monday and Tuesday, from 9 AM to 5 PM. For more information about the ACS Career Fair, visit www.acs.org/content/acs/en/careers/career-fair.html.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter