Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Changes to ACS Career Fair in San Francisco

by Linda Wang
March 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The ACS Career Fair, which will be held at the American Chemical Society national meeting in San Francisco, will look and feel slightly different than previous ACS Career Fairs.

The biggest change is that the career fair will now be part of the expo. “We wanted to bridge the gap between expo and career fair,” says Garretta Rollins, senior membership associate in the Office of Career Advancement at ACS. “By being in one place and uniting together, employers will get to see more candidates walk through.”

Anyone attending the meeting can visit the career fair, speak to recruiters, drop off their résumé, and request on-site interviews. In addition, companies participating in the expo can now post jobs and take advantage of on-demand interview rooms.

Access to the career fair jobs database, where members can create a profile, search available jobs, and request on-site interviews with participating employers, remains an exclusive member-only benefit. Additional member-only services include résumé reviews and mock interviews, which will be offered across the hall from the expo in Room 102 of the Moscone Convention Center. Career Pathways workshops will be held at the W Hotel.

An immigration law firm will be available at the career fair to answer visa-related questions. Head shots will also be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Career fair hours will be the same as the expo: Sunday, April 2, from 6 to 8:30 PM, and Monday and Tuesday, from 9 AM to 5 PM. For more information about the ACS Career Fair, visit www.acs.org/content/acs/en/careers/career-fair.html.

Send announcements of ACS news to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
General meeting information
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Looking For A Job? Check Out These Tools For Chemists
ACS Member Support: Help For The Unemployed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE