Hitachi beefs up regenerative medicine

Hitachi Chemical will pay $75 million to buy all the shares that it doesn’t already own in the cell therapy firm PCT. A year ago, Hitachi had paid $20 million for a 20% stake in the firm. Now majority-owned by Caladrius Biosciences, PCT is a contract manufacturer of cells used in regenerative medicine. Hitachi, which is building a cell manufacturing plant in Yokohama, Japan, says full ownership of PCT will help it expand globally in the regenerative medicine business. PCT runs facilities in several countries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter