Light Polymers raises $24 million

Bay Area start-up Light Polymers has raised $24 million in its first round of venture funding. The company is developing lyotropic liquid crystals, which it says can dramatically improve light efficiency in LED lighting, displays, and other devices. The crystals are water-based and self-aligning, in contrast with traditional liquid crystals, which require the use of solvents and a separate alignment process. Light Polymers will use the funds to scale up its chemistry for organic light-emitting diode displays.
