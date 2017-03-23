Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanomachines wind and unwind polymers

Light-powered molecular machines work in tandem to contract and expand a polymer

by Bethany Halford
March 23, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Combining two types of light-activated molecular machines, chemists in France have created a system that winds and unwinds polymer chains, resulting in a material that contracts and expands, depending upon the wavelength of light that shines upon it. The system, developed by the University of Strasbourg’s Nicolas Giuseppone and coworkers, could lead to new types of actuators and artificial muscles.

A couple years ago, Giuseppone’s group tethered light-activated motor molecules to polymer chains and observed that they could wind up the polymer with ultraviolet light and make the macroscopic material contract (Nat. Nanotech. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2014.315).

But once the polymer was shrunk, nothing more could be done. So the chemists went back to the drawing board and added a light-activated modulator molecule to the system. This modulator unwinds the polymer when exposed to white light and re-expands the material (Nat. Nanotech. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2017.28).

“Now we have a way to reset the system,” Giuseppone explains. “We can, in principle, make an actuator at any scale that can go forward and backward, fueled only by light.” UV light activates the motor and twists the polymer chains. White light turns on the modulator, which untwists them.

Chenfeng Ke, an expert in molecular machines at Dartmouth College, likens the system to molecular clockwork: The two molecular machines act cooperatively to keep the system in motion. From a practical standpoint, Ke says, Giuseppone’s system is probably not ready for commercial use, “but the design is very elegant, and it paves the way for scientists to think about how to come up with strategies for building these types of multicomponent systems,” he adds.

Structures of motor and modulator molecules and a schematic showing the winding and unwinding of the polymer chains
The combination of a motor molecule and a modulator molecule wind and unwind polymer chains, respectively, in Giuseppone’s system.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Infrared light powers motor molecule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymer ribbons undulate and walk in UV light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular motor turns rotor

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE