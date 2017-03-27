Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

New 2-D perovskite shines white

Ultrathin semiconductor materials showcase glowing potential

by Matt Davenport
March 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Perovskites are famous for harvesting light in emerging solar cells, but the inexpensive and easy-to-make semiconductors could also provide a simple path to light-emitting devices.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Changing the organic molecules used in 2-D perovskites influences their physical properties, including their structure and how they photoluminesce. The buckled structure, for example, emits white light.
An illustration shows three different thin perovskite materials that differ in their structure and ability to shine light based on their chemistry.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Changing the organic molecules used in 2-D perovskites influences their physical properties, including their structure and how they photoluminesce. The buckled structure, for example, emits white light.

Commercial white light-emitting diodes are made either by combining different colored LEDs or using LEDs that excite phosphor coatings to produce a white glow. Researchers have previously developed a few two-dimensional perovskite crystals that can emit white light without help, but scientists have yet to use them to build a working LED.

Mercouri G. Kanatzidis, Lingling Mao, and coworkers at Northwestern University have outlined perovskite crystal design considerations that could help change that.

The team developed three new lead-bromide materials using different cationic amine “spacers.” In each, lead-bromide octahedra join to form two-dimensional surfaces. These surfaces stack into layers with the organic molecules sandwiched between.

Two of the team’s perovskite crystals are flat, but the one that uses the smallest cation—2-(dimethylamino)ethylamine or DMEN—takes on a buckled, egg-carton structure. This perovskite also emits light over a broad spectrum of wavelengths, resulting in a white light source with a glow akin to that of a fluorescent bulb, the team reports (J. Amer. Chem. Soc. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.7b01312).

Edward H. (Ted) Sargent, a photovoltaic materials researcher at the University of Toronto, comments that the work is promising for perovskite LEDs. It provides a “powerful new degree of freedom: engineering perovskites via the length and shape of organic ligand,” he adds.

“This is an inorganic synthetic chemist’s dream,” Kanatzidis says of the versatility of these 2-D perovskites. “The system allows you to make changes and gives you new results every time.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quantum dots patterned using heat instead of UV light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered metasurface points toward combination 2-D and 3-D color displays
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plastic solar cells: Now in a rainbow of colors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE