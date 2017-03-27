Noramco, Teewinot link for cannabinoids

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) maker Noramco plans to push into the cannabinoid business with the use of biosynthesis technology from Teewinot Life Sciences. Noramco says it will create 10 to 15 cannabinoid reference standards with the Teewinot technology. It will also evaluate using the technology to commercially produce dronabinol (synthetic THC), known for its effectiveness in pain management and other therapeutic uses. Albany Molecular Research Inc., another API maker, licensed Teewinot’s technology to make cannabichromene last year.
