Petroleum Research Fund announces grant recipients

The American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund has announced the recipients of research grants for 2016. The ACS Board of Directors approved 202 grants worth a total of $20.2 million for advanced scientific education and fundamental research related to petroleum and other fossil fuels. More information and the list of grantees are available at www.acsprf.org. Click on “About ACS PRF.”
