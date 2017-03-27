Solvay enters medical device field

Solvay is entering the medical device business with a new product for fabricating removable partial denture frames. The product, Dentivera, is a disc of aryl ketone polymer from which dental lab technicians mill a denture frame. Such frames are typically made of metal, which is heavier and less comfortable, Solvay says. Solvay already markets several polymers used to make medical devices.
