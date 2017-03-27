X-Chem forges two new pacts

X-Chem has secured drug discovery pacts with two Japanese firms. In what X-Chem calls a transformative deal, Astellas Pharma will use X-Chem’s DNA-encoded libraries to find lead compounds against tough drug targets. X-Chem scores $16 million upfront, as well as research support and milestone payments throughout the multiyear deal. Separately, Ono Pharmaceutical has teamed with X-Chem to develop drug leads against oncology targets.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter