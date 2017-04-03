BASF enables sounds of silence

At an installation in New York City’s Guggenheim Museum, BASF’s Basotect melamine foam has made it possible to evoke the serene, noiseless experience of the Arizona desert. Conceived in 1968 by artist Doug Wheeler and realized for the first time in a city where sound levels can exceed 90 dB, the “artscape” chamber lowers noise levels to about 10 dB using 400 pyramids and 600 wedges of BASF’s sound-absorbing foam.
