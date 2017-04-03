Meet Tobin J. Marks, 2017 Priestley Medalist

April 3, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 14
For nearly 50 years, the chemistry innovator has advanced organometallics, olefin polymerization, and materials synthesis
Emerging tobacco products have cleaner chemistry than cigarettes but regulators remain leery of their benefit—and the companies developing them
Spurred by increased funding and clearer guidelines, academics aim to develop commercial drugs
Selections from cen.chempics.org, where C&EN showcases the beauty of chemistry
Last remaining chemical-pharma firm rejects case for separating businesses
Washington leaders to hasten completion of remediation at Superfund sites
The colorful, inauspicious fish evolved its fangs before its venom-making skills