Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

April 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Mexichem says the U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to impose antidumping duties ranging from 148 to 167% on Chinese imports of R-134a, a hydrofluorocarbon that Mexichem makes in Louisiana for auto air conditioners. The vote followed a year-long investigation.

ExxonMobil Chemical is expanding capacity for hydrocarbon fluids by a total of 250,000 metric tons per year at its plants in Baytown, Texas; Antwerp, Belgium; and Singapore by early 2019. The solvents are used in applications such as mining, metal working, polymer processing, water treatment, adhesives, and coatings.

Celanese has sued three Chinese manufacturers of the artificial sweetener acesulfame potassium for patent infringement in Europe. Celanese claims the companies are violating its newly granted European patent No. 2861569.

OG&A BioSpecialties, a venture of Owensboro Grain and Accelergy, is building a plant in Owensboro, Ky., that will convert soy and other biobased feedstocks into waxes and esters for heat transfer fluids, lubricants, and oil-field use. The plant is set to open in 2018.

Twist Bioscience has raised an additional $33 million, bringing its total funding to $166 million. The four-year-old firm recently added a location in South San Francisco to expand its production of synthetic DNA.

C4 Therapeutics and Calico Life Sciences have entered a five-year collaboration to discover and develop therapies for age-related diseases. C4T uses small molecules to direct the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-relevant proteins.

The University of Dundee has secured about $1.2 million in U.K. government funding to develop antibiotics. The university will use the money to create a medicinal chemistry lab, which together with existing infrastructure will become the Antibacterial Drug Discovery Accelerator.

Arix Bioscience, a London-based biotech firm, is collaborating with the University of Leeds and two German technology organizations—Lead Discovery Center and Max Planck ­Innovation—to develop drugs for treating metabolic diseases. Arix will fund the activity.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck signs a protein-degrader deal
Afyren gets funds for biobased organic acids plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Business Concentrates

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE