Call for Pauling Medal nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 Linus Pauling Medal Award. Sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society’s Puget Sound, Oregon, and Portland local sections, the award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit of and in honor of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest. The medal will be presented at a symposium this fall at Portland State University.
Nominations should consist of a concise curriculum vitae that lists significant publications, honors, and awards, along with a summary (400–1,000 words) of scientific achievements, including explanations that clearly outline the importance of the nominee’s work. Letters seconding the nomination are encouraged.
Scientists of all nationalities are eligible for this award. The award will not be given for work for which the nominee has already received a Nobel Prize. Pauling expressed a preference that the award honor younger scientists whenever possible.
Nominations are due on May 1. For more information, visit goo.gl/zJWiwS.
