GSK, Warp Drive form library alliance

GlaxoSmithKline and Warp Drive Bio are joining small-molecule generation technologies to create a library of up to 200 million compounds. The alliance combines Warp Drive’s Small Molecule-Assisted Receptor Targeting platform with GSK’s Encoded Library Technology to create compounds targeting disease-causing proteins previously considered to be intractable. Each company will independently develop and commercialize drugs against its respective targets.
