Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Huntington’s disease protein modified semi-synthetically

Technique creates all known post-translational modifications of key huntingtin segment

by Stu Borman
April 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

In work that could lead to Huntington’s disease therapeutics and diagnostics, scientists have synthesized and studied modified forms of exon1, a key segment of mutant huntingtin, the protein that causes the condition. Huntington’s is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that destroys brain neurons, leading to loss of movement control and impaired thinking. It is caused by the formation of mutant-huntingtin aggregates, which clog neurons. Posttranslational modifications (PTMs) that enzymes make on huntingtin, such as phosphorylation and acetylation, might be useful as targets of drugs and diagnostic probes. But determining the effects of huntingtin PTMs and huntingtin-modifying enzymes has been difficult. Hilal A. Lashuel of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL), and coworkers have now developed a method that addresses that problem. The technique creates all known PTMs of exon1 semisynthetically—by native chemical ligation and desulfurization of bacterially expressed PTM peptides (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2017, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201611750). With the PTMs in hand, the researchers discovered a phosphorylation that inhibits huntingtin aggregation and an acetylation that may reverse the effect of that phosphorylation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Probing mitochondrial membrane potential
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking a wider look at tau modifications
Tracking a tricky chemical protein modification

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE