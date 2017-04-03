Nominations sought for Nichols Medal

The ACS New York Section is accepting nominations for the 2018 William H. Nichols Medal, which encourages original research in chemistry. This annual award recognizes an outstanding contribution to the field of chemistry. It consists of a gold medal, a bronze replica, and $5,000.
Investigators who have published significant and original work in any field of chemistry during the five calendar years preceding the March 2018 meeting are eligible.
Each nomination requires a completed nomination form, biographical and professional data, and seconding letters. Nomination forms are available at goo.gl/oyp0t3 or by e-mailing njesper1@optonline.net. Nominations must be received by May 31.
