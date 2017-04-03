PureTech, Novartis create resTORbio

PureTech Health, an R&D and venture investment firm, has licensed two clinical-stage drug programs from Novartis and will create a subsidiary called resTORbio to further develop them. PureTech is putting about $15 million toward the effort in exchange for a 58% ownership stake. Novartis will also get an interest in resTORbio and be eligible for milestone payments and royalties. The drug candidates target inhibition of the mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 pathway in age-related immune conditions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter