STA adds to drug service offerings

STA Pharmaceuticals, a division of the Chinese pharmaceutical services firm WuXi AppTec, is building its first commercial-scale finished drug facility. The company, which has manufactured clinical-scale finished drugs near Shanghai since 2007, will expand to commercial scale there and add production at its site in the city of Wuxi. The company recently added a pilot plant in Changzhou in a project aimed at integrating research and pharmaceutical chemical production. STA plans to double the number of process chemistry labs in Changzhou to 48, adding hydrogenation and catalysis labs, by the end of this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter