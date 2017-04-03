Shokubai to acquire monomer start-up Sirrus

Japan’s Nippon Shokubai will acquire the reactive monomer start-up Sirrus for an undisclosed sum. Based in Loveland, Ohio, Sirrus is developing 1,1-disubstituted alkene monomers, including diethyl methylene malonate, as starting materials for adhesives, coatings, and inks. Since its founding in 2009, Sirrus has raised roughly $40 million from investors including GM Ventures and Braemer Energy Ventures. Sirrus managers will stay in place, Shokubai says, as the company prepares to build a commercial-scale plant by 2019.
