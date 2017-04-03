Smart shirt debuts

Researchers from Holst Centre, a Dutch research institute, have developed a prototype “smart shirt” with embedded flexible printed electronics to monitor the wearer’s heartbeat, respiration, and motion. The shirt picks up information with electrodes containing conductive inks from DuPont and shares it with a smartphone. The Holst researchers see remote monitoring with such garments as helping patients get home from the hospital sooner.
