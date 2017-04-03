Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Sorting neurons from preserved brain tissue

New methods allow researchers to sort cells in chemically fixed, frozen brain tissue by using flow cytometry

by Wudan Yan
April 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thanakrit Sathavornmanee\Shutterstock
New sample preparation methods allow researchers to sort cells in preserved brain tissue using flow cytometry.
Photo of preserved brain tissue.
Credit: Thanakrit Sathavornmanee\Shutterstock
New sample preparation methods allow researchers to sort cells in preserved brain tissue using flow cytometry.

Neuroscientists routinely store brain tissue samples in brain banks for future analysis. Being able to use cell-sorting techniques such as flow cytometry on this preserved tissue would allow researchers to study the effects of drugs, environmental factors, and diseases on specific brain cell types. However, it’s difficult to separate cells from chemically fixed, frozen tissue samples and prepare them for flow cytometry without causing damage. Now, Charles D. Nichols of the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans and colleagues have developed new protocols to overcome these limitations (ACSChem. Neurosci. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acschemneuro.6b00374). The researchers separated cells from human and rodent brain tissue samples—fixed using preservatives such as formalin, zinc, and paraformaldehyde—by passing liquefied frozen tissue through needles multiple times and applying an enzyme solution that cleaves chemical bonds between cells. They then fluorescently tagged the cells and passed cell suspensions through a flow cytometer to isolate two types of neurons. Importantly, the researchers were able to perform downstream genetic and biochemical analyses on these recovered cells, indicating the cells were undamaged.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microscopy method achieves superresolution without labels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boolean logic used to trigger drug delivery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nondestructive surgical mass spec

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE