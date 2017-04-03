Third Rock launches Tango Therapeutics

The venture capital firm Third Rock Ventures has launched the cancer drug company Tango Therapeutics with $55 million in series A funding. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Tango says it will use DNA sequencing and CRISPR-enabled target discovery to exploit vulnerabilities created by loss of tumor suppressor gene function, an effect it calls synthetic lethality. One of Tango’s scientific founders is Alan Ashworth, whose work in synthetic lethality led to the discovery of small-molecule PARP inhibitors for ovarian cancer.
