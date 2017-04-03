Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.S. Senate forms chemistry caucus

by Jessica Morrison
April 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Capito
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Cheryl Hogue
Photo of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia.
Credit: Cheryl Hogue
[+]Enlarge
Daines
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Cheryl Hogue
Photo of U.S. Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican.
Credit: Cheryl Hogue
[+]Enlarge

Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate last week launched a new caucus dedicated to spotlighting the role of the chemistry enterprise in the U.S. economy. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Gary C. Peters (D-Mich.) cosponsored the caucus. Lending support for the caucus are the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN, and two industry groups: the American Chemistry Council and the National Association of Chemical Distributors. In addition to the cosponsors, the caucus includes Sens. John N. Boozman (R-Ark.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), and Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.). Caucuses in the Senate are informal groups that do not receive official recognition from the chamber or funding through appropriations. The House created a chemistry caucus last year, and its membership, which has grown to include about 35 lawmakers, supported the 2016 revision of the federal law governing commercial chemicals, the Toxic Substances Control Act.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Senate passes sustainable chemistry legislation
Sustainable chemistry R&D bill introduced in US Congress
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Washington’s revolving door

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE