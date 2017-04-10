From a 50-year member

As a 50-year member of ACS, I read each name in the recent list of new 50-year ACS members (C&EN, Feb. 27, page 37). I was very pleased and a little surprised by how many female members were listed. When I was in chemistry graduate school in the later ’60s, there were very few women to be found. They are to be congratulated and admired for their courage to enter the chemistry field back then. They are also to be congratulated for their tenacity to survive for 50 years in an area known for discrimination against women in hiring, pay, and promotion.
I also congratulate ACS for what I have seen as an over-50-year effort to support equality for women in our field—be it protection against sexual harassment in graduate school or the workplace, protection against sexist practices in hiring or promoting of women, or promotion of equal pay for equal work.
Well done by all.
Michael Henk
Tulsa, Okla.
Corrections:
March 13, page 44: In the pharma outsourcing cover story, case study #3, the structure of the tetrahydrocannabinol-valine-dicarboxylate derivative shown is the hemimalonate, rather than the hemisuccinate as intended. The structure is missing one methylene in the side chain.
April 3, page 11: In the science concentrate about making pentanediol from biomass, the final structures in the reaction scheme were short one carbon atom, showing 1,4-butanediol rather than 1,5-pentanediol.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter