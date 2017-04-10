Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

April 10, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 15

Famed chemist would have been 100 this year

Volume 95 | Issue 15
ACS Meeting News

Remembering organic chemistry legend Robert Burns Woodward

Famed chemist would have been 100 this year

Minerals formed due to people’s activity may mark Anthropocene epoch

Researchers catalog more than 200 human-influenced minerals

A promising petrochemical prognosis

At big IHS Markit chemical conference in Houston, companies heard that their profits should remain strong despite building in the U.S.

  • Biological Chemistry

    First agents to fight Huntington’s enter clinical trials

    Previous treatments addressed only disease symptoms

  • Natural Products

    Periodic graphics: Dyeing Easter eggs

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the chemistry behind the tradition

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Active catalytic site in methanol synthesis exposed

Atomic interface between zinc oxide and copper holds the key to converting CO2 and hydrogen to methanol

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

‘Poop’ chemicals trigger a memory; Boaty has her maiden voyage

 

