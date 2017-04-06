Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS national meeting in San Francisco breaks attendance record

Society selects its candidates for 2018 President-Elect

by Linda Wang
April 6, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

A group of students on a cable car.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Undergrads from San Joaquin Delta College enjoy one of San Francisco’s signature cable cars.

With nearly 19,000 attendees, the 253rd American Chemical Society National Meeting & Exposition in San Francisco on April 2–6 reached its highest attendance for a national meeting.

ACSSanFran by the numbers

Attendance: 18,917

Papers presented: 14,639

Exhibiting companies: 1,198

Job seekers at the ACS Career Fair: 459

Employers at the ACS Career Fair: 32

Positions available at the ACS Career Fair: 145

Programming by more than 29 technical divisions and six committees highlighted the meeting’s theme, “Advanced Materials, Technologies, Systems & Processes.” Among the symposia sponsored by ACS President Allison Campbell was a star-studded session on chemistry’s “holy grails,” held in honor of the 50th anniversary of Accounts of Chemical Research and the journal’s recent special issue on the same topic. And in a session open to all attendees, the ACS Board of Directors hosted lively TED-like talks by two luminary scientists: Joseph DeSimone of Carbon, Inc. and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, who spoke about 3-D printing; and Anne Andrews of the University of California, Los Angeles, who spoke about brain research.

Bradley D. Olsen of Massachusetts Institute of Technology described advances in designing and characterizing polymer networks in The Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecture. Afterward, Jennifer A. Doudna of the University of California, Berkeley, talked about the development of the powerful gene-editing technique CRISPR in The Fred Kavli Innovations in Chemistry Lecture.

In society news, the ACS Board of Directors revealed that it is developing a statement based on the society’s core value of diversity and inclusion in response to the North Carolina law known as H.B. 2, or the “bathroom bill,” and a similar bill in Texas. The move comes at a meeting where inclusion was front and center: Also among Campbell’s slate of presidential symposia was the inaugural LGBT Graduate & Postdoctoral Scholar Chemistry Research Symposium.

The board also decided to hold a discussion on the topic of ACS in 2030 at the June 2017 board meeting.

At the ACS Council meeting, councilors selected two candidates for 2018 ACS president-elect: Bonnie A. Charpentier of Cytokinetics, Inc. and Willie E. May, recently retired from the National Institute of Standards & Technology.

The Committee on Budget & Finance reported on the society’s 2016 financial performance at the council meeting. Revenues totaled $526.8 million, and net contribution from operations reached $23.8 million, $7.2 million more than had been budgeted. The society’s total expenses were $503 million, and its unrestricted net assets reached $206.5 million, a 26.5% increase from the end of 2015. The council approved an increase of membership dues from $166 in 2017 to $171 in 2018.

In other actions, the council approved a distribution formula for division funding. It also approved changing the name of the Santa Clara Valley Local Section to the Silicon Valley Local Section. And it held a special discussion on improving governance design.

A man and woman standing together.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Doudna (left) and Olsen.

Related stories:

Chemists get better acquainted with palladium
Start-up showcases organic chemistry education app
Predictive approach to better batteries

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Board actions from December 2022 meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chicago hosts ACS Fall 2022 meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
San Diego hosts ACS Spring 2022

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE