Ampac beefs up analytical services

Ampac Fine Chemicals has expanded its analytical chemistry business, Ampac Analytical, adding 1,200 m2 of laboratory space at a new facility near El Dorado Hills, Calif. The company brought in X-ray powder diffraction, particle-size distribution, and dissolution testing capabilities along with 10 liquid chromatography units. It also expanded stability chamber capacity for testing drug actives and finished drug products. The expansion quadruples the division’s capacity, Ampac says.
