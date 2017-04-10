Asahi Kasei to boost battery separators

Asahi Kasei will increase its lithium-ion battery separator capacity by about one-third to 860 million m2 per year. The company, already the world’s largest producer of the materials, will add 200 million m2of capacity at its plant in Moriyama, Japan. Separators are a layer of film placed between a battery cathode and anode to prevent contact between the electrodes while allowing lithium ions to circulate between them.
