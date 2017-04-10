Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Chemistry and computer coding brought together in NSF-funded institute

Acceleration of software advances for chemists sought

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
April 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A computer graphic showing ion channels.
Credit: Matthew Harrigan and Vijay S. Pande
A snapshot from a molecular dynamics simulation of ion channels. MolSSI’s research will improve codes for such simulations.

A new computational chemistry software institute, the first of its kind funded by the National Science Foundation, aims to bring software development in the field up to speed with rapid advances in computer hardware.

The Molecular Sciences Software Institute (MolSSI), based at Virginia Tech, celebrated its launch with a reception on April 4 at the ACS national meeting in San Francisco.

With a five-year budget of $19.2 million, MolSSI is assembling a staff of research scientists, including coding experts, chemists, and mathematicians. They’ll occupy about 640 m2 at Virginia Tech, MolSSI director and Virginia Tech chemistry professor T. Daniel Crawford told C&EN.

The advanced software code that results from this project will be open source, Crawford said. “What we’re trying to do is develop frameworks and infrastructures that the whole community can use.”

The need for such a research effort has long been apparent, Crawford explained. The software that is used to model structures, examine molecular dynamics, and predict reaction outcomes has lagged behind advancements in computer hardware by about 10 years.

“I realized our community was really facing a crisis in that our software development was not keeping up with the massive changes in hardware,” he said.

Crawford and his colleagues approached NSF in 2010 with the idea for an institute to close this gap. After seven years of workshops and talks, NSF agreed to support the project. Unlike most projects that NSF funds, Crawford explained, the agency will work closely with MolSSI to help the project succeed.

MolSSI will serve as a model for the possible development of other such institutes in other fields, Evelyn Goldfield, program director for NSF’s Division of Chemistry, said at the launch celebration. “We are the guinea pigs,” she said.

In addition to funding the research science staff, MolSSI is awarding fellowships to young researchers in computational chemistry. At the reception, Crawford announced the first 10 recipients, culled from 54 applicants. They’ll be funded for two years, working in research groups around the country.

Teresa Head-Gordon, a member of MolSSI’s board of directors and a chemistry professor at the University of California, Berkeley, said one of her projects will be to create a master’s program in software engineering and molecular science at UC Berkeley.

MolSSI will also be holding workshops. For instance, a workshop at the Asilomar Conference Grounds in Pacific Grove, Calif., next month will focus on quantum chemistry software packages.

The institute hopes it will be able to extend its funding from the initial five years to 10 years.

“The long-term sustainability is a major issue for us,” Crawford said. “It’s essential that the time horizon be well beyond” five years.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ginkgo, Transcriptic get DARPA grant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Meeting News: Chemistry and computer coding brought together in NSF-funded institute
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bourne Will Lead NIH Big Data Effort

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE