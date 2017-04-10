England to get acetylated wood

BP, Accsys Technologies, and fiberboard maker Medite are forming Tricoya Ventures, which will build a $72 million acetylated wood-chip plant near BP’s Hull, England, facility. BP will supply the plant with acetic anhydride needed for the wood acetylation process, which was developed by Accsys. Tricoya acetylated wood chips will be used to make fiberboard and particleboard panels for construction. Acetylated wood is dimensionally stable and resistant to moisture. Accsys expects to complete a 50% expansion of an acetylated lumber plant in the Netherlands by the end of this year.
