Evolva, Cargill advance stevia route …

Evolva and Cargill say their fermentation route for making stevia is on track for a 2018 launch. The sweetener is normally obtained from the stevia plant, but the key plant-derived molecules are pricey. Evolva developed a modified microbe that can produce the desired molecules, rebaudioside M and D, from sugar. It has worked with Cargill to scale up production of the ingredients at a Cargill fermentation plant in Blair, Neb. In addition, Evolva will build a bioprocessing facility on adjacent land where it will make the grapefruit flavor nootkatone and the dietary supplement resveratrol.
