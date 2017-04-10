… As Evonik teams up for isomalt

Evonik Industries has spent several million dollars to build a demonstration plant in Ratchaburi, Thailand, for the sugar substitute isomalt. The German firm teamed up with Rajburi Sugar, one of Thailand’s main sugar producers, for the project. The plant showcases an Evonik hydrogenation catalyst that improves the efficiency of the process, according to the firm. Type 2 diabetes, often associated with sugar consumption, now affects about 10% of Asians, Evonik notes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter