New Mountain buys stake in Gelest

The private equity firm New Mountain Capital has purchased a majority stake in Gelest, a Morrisville, Pa.-based maker of organosilicons, metal-organic compounds, and silicones. Last year, New Mountain combined two of its chemical holdings: the fine chemicals maker Avantor and the specialty silicones firm NuSil. However, New Mountain Managing Director Andre V. Moura says Gelest will be kept separate. “The intention with Gelest is for it to be a new platform to build in its own right,” he says.
