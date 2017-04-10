Sucampo buys start-up Vtesse

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals will pay $200 million in stock and cash to acquire Vtesse, a privately held firm focused on rare diseases. Launched in January 2015, Vtesse was the first spin-off from the Pfizer-backed orphan drug accelerator Cydan Development. Vtesse’s lead product is VTS-270, a mixture of 2-hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrins in Phase II/III trials for the ultrarare genetic disorder Niemann-Pick disease type C1 (NPC). After the acquisition closes, Vtesse’s former owners intend to put a portion of proceeds, to be matched by Sucampo, into a new NPC-related research foundation.
