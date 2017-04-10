Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Vitrimers get new chemical switcheroo

Chemists capitalize on dioxaboralane metathesis to make malleable material more amenable to polymer processing

by Bethany Halford
April 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Six years ago, Ludwik Leibler and colleagues developed a new type of plastic with some impressive properties: It was tough like a thermoset polymer, such as Bakelite, but malleable like glass in that it could be melted and its shape reset. Leibler, of France’s National Center for Scientific Research, called the new material a vitrimer. The key to the vitrimer’s malleability was its chemistry. It consisted of ester cross-links that could break and reconnect with new partners when heated. Looking to apply this concept to polymers more commonly in use, Leibler, Renaud Nicolaÿ of the City of Paris Industrial Physics & Chemistry Higher Educational Institution, and colleagues have now switched out the ester cross-links for dioxaboralane cross-links (shown). These functional groups can be incorporated into commonly used polymers, such as poly(methyl methacrylate), polystyrene, and high-density polyethylene. When heated to 60 °C, the dioxaboralanes undergo metathesis—that is, they swap binding partners. The new vitrimers are also amenable to commercial processing methods, Leibler told attendees at the ACS meeting. The vitrimers could be processed, ground, and reprocessed several times via extrusion, compression molding, or injection molding, just like commercial thermoplastics. The research was also reported in Science (2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aah5281).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE