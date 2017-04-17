Adidas adds sole to 3-D printing

Adidas has unveiled Futurecraft 4D, the first shoe made using Carbon’s additive manufacturing technology. Founded by Joseph Desimone, a chemistry professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Carbon developed a three-dimensional printing method that makes parts from photosensitive polymers using ultraviolet light and oxygen. Adidas hopes to have 5,000 pairs of shoes with 3-D printed midsoles available at retailers this fall.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter