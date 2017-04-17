Undocumented students remain in the shadows of the chemical sciences
With deferred deportation and work authorization, undocumented immigrant youth in the U.S. are entering science and related fields, but their future remains bleak
April 17, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 16
Agricultural nitrogen pollution is widespread in the U.S., but farmers can adopt new practices to prevent it
Chemical makers in Japan see opportunity to develop new markets
Virtual machines, digital badges, and trips to the museum enrich the undergraduate lab experience
Recently retired chemical engineer accused of stealing files for his consulting firm
Manu Prakash of Stanford discusses how whimsical toys inspired a way to diagnose malaria
Methodology swaps out carboxylic acids for boron functional groups at late stages of syntheses