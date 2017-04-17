Advertisement

April 17, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 16

With deferred deportation and work authorization, undocumented immigrant youth in the U.S. are entering science and related fields, but their future remains bleak

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 16
Regulation

Undocumented students remain in the shadows of the chemical sciences

With deferred deportation and work authorization, undocumented immigrant youth in the U.S. are entering science and related fields, but their future remains bleak

Can nitrogen clean up its act on farmlands?

Agricultural nitrogen pollution is widespread in the U.S., but farmers can adopt new practices to prevent it

Applying Japanese quality to life sciences materials

Chemical makers in Japan see opportunity to develop new markets

  • Education

    New approaches to undergraduate lab classes

    Virtual machines, digital badges, and trips to the museum enrich the undergraduate lab experience

  • Business

    U.S. charges DuPont employee with trade secrets theft

    Recently retired chemical engineer accused of stealing files for his consulting firm

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Bioengineer brings paper centrifuge and other cheap diagnostics to the developing world

    Manu Prakash of Stanford discusses how whimsical toys inspired a way to diagnose malaria

Science Concentrates

image name
Reaction Mechanisms

Easy access to boronate esters and boronic acids

Methodology swaps out carboxylic acids for boron functional groups at late stages of syntheses

Business & Policy Concentrates

Roadkill to drug discovery

 

