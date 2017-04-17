Biohaven, Ovid try to go public

Two biotech companies developing compounds brought in from larger firms are attempting to go public. Biohaven Pharmaceutical aims to raise $100 million in an initial public offering. The funds will support Phase III studies of rimegepant, a migraine treatment licensed from Bristol-Myers Squibb, and earlier-stage studies of compounds for spinocerebellar ataxia and Rett syndrome. Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics hopes its IPO will bring in $86 million to fund R&D, including several studies of OV101, a rare-disease drug licensed from Lundbeck.
