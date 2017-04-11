Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chinese firms build in Louisiana

Wanhua discloses plans for an isocyanates plant as Yuhuang begins construction of large methanol facility

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 11, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photograph of a large chemical plant at dusk.
Credit: Wanhua
Wanhua’s MDI plant in Ningbo, China, is the world’s largest.

Two Chinese firms are keen on using Louisiana as a launching pad into the U.S. chemical market. Wanhua Chemical plans to build a $1.1 billion methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) plant somewhere in the state. Separately, Yuhuang Chemical has begun erecting a $1.9 billion methanol complex in St. James Parish.

The projects are the two largest-ever ­direct investments in Louisiana from China.

Wanhua is the world’s largest producer of MDI, a polyurethane raw material also made by U.S. and European firms such as BASF, Covestro, Dow Chemical, and Huntsman Corp. According to the consulting firm IHS Markit, Wanhua’s 1.8 million metric tons of annual MDI capacity represents about 24% of the world’s total.

Wanhua says the plant will have about 400,000 metric tons per year of capacity when it starts up in 2020. It expects to wrap up site selection later this year. It will spend about $950 million. An unnamed partner will invest about $170 million.

Wanhua, which had sales of about $3 billion in 2015, operates two MDI plants in its home country. In 2011, it branched out overseas with the $1.7 billion purchase of the Hungarian polyurethane maker BorsodChem.

At IHS Markit’s World Petrochemical Conference in Houston last month, senior analyst James Elliott noted that more MDI capacity would be needed in the next five years to keep up with demand, which is growing at about 4% per year globally.

The supply situation is particularly acute in North America. “From 2011 to 2016, we have seen a fallow period of MDI additions,” Elliott said.

Meanwhile, construction on Yuhuang’s 1.8 million-metric-ton-per-year methanol plant started in January, and the company hopes to complete the unit by the end of 2019.

When Yuhuang disclosed the project in 2014, it was part of a spate of announcements from Chinese companies about building methanol plants in the U.S. based on cheap shale gas. Most firms intend to export the methanol to China, where it would be used to make olefins. Yuhuang, however, has consistently said it wants to market a significant amount of its output locally and produce methanol derivatives.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
After buildup, US basic chemical sector to hit pause
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
﻿Wanhua moves on polyurethanes project
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wanhua Chemical to build isocyanates plant in Louisiana

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE