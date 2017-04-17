FDA will vet Emulate’s organ chip

Emulate, the developer of chips that simulate the physiology of human and animal tissues and organs, has signed a multiyear cooperative R&D agreement with the U.S. FDA’s Office of Foods & Veterinary Medicine. The partners will evaluate Emulate’s technology for toxicological testing of chemicals used in foods, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. They will initially use human, dog, and rat liver chips to assess the cross-species differences in toxicology data between humans and animals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter