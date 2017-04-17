Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Frequency Therapeutics launches to tackle hearing loss

Small molecule cocktail development to be supported by $32 million in funding

by Lisa M. Jarvis
April 17, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Frequency Therapeutics, started in 2015 with the lofty goal of reversing damage that causes hearing loss, has raised $32 million in its first major round of financing. The Waltham, Mass.-based firm is founded on technology emerging from the labs of MIT chemical engineer Robert Langer and Harvard Medical School biomedical engineer Jeffrey Karp.

Frequency hopes to reverse hearing loss by regenerating lost hair cells, the tuftlike projections that line the inner ear and are critical to translating a sound wave into an electrical signal that the brain can interpret. Most hearing loss results from damage to those 15,000 hair cells.

Whereas some companies are pursuing gene therapy to restore lost hair cells, Frequency thinks a combination of small molecules, injected directly into the middle ear, could restore hearing. In February, Langer and Karp showed that two small molecules—a GSK3β inhibitor and an HDAC inhibitor—prompted hair cell growth in mouse cochlea cells.

The National Institute on Deafness & Other Communication Disorders reports that nearly 38 million Americans suffer some form of hearing loss. Nonetheless, treatment options are currently limited to hearing aids or, for severe loss, cochlear implants.

Frequency isn’t the only company to see opportunity in preventing, treating, or reversing hearing loss. Recently formed competitors include Audion Therapeutics, Auris Medical, Autifony Therapeutics, Decibel Therapeutics, GenVec, and Otonomy.

Frequency says it will first tackle chronic noise-induced hearing loss. It aims to put its first drug into the clinic in the next 18 months.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Astellas buys into Frequency’s hearing-loss drug
PTC Therapeutics licenses Odylia’s gene-therapy technology
Akouos raises $50 million for gene therapies to treat hearing loss

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE